Pegging Out: Jan. 15, 2023 Jan 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Here are the Jan. 12 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Heinz Park, FruitaSecond place: John Harris, Grand JunctionThird place: Ron Bauer, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.