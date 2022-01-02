Here are the Dec. 23 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction

Second place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction

Third place: Sue Thorndill, Fruita

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Valley Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Information: 261-1670.