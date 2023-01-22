Pegging Out: Jan. 22, 2023 Jan 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Jan. 19 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Bill Richardson, Grand Junction.Second place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction.Third place: Conny Lepper, Fruita.Meetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Card Games Recommended for you More from this section AHA News: Simple or Moderate Congenital Heart Defects Might Not Impair Fertility I'm fascinated by OnlyFans, says Tori Spelling Ron Perlman's wife is 'better' than him Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 18° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/18° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:41 AM Sunset: 05:22:09 PM Humidity: 80% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night A clear sky. Low 18F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 4% 24° 34° Sun Sunday 34°/24° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:28:06 AM Sunset: 05:23:17 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Mon 15% 21° 36° Mon Monday 36°/21° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:27:29 AM Sunset: 05:24:25 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tue 15% 20° 36° Tue Tuesday 36°/20° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:26:50 AM Sunset: 05:25:34 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Wed 15% 14° 33° Wed Wednesday 33°/14° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:26:09 AM Sunset: 05:26:43 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 17° 33° Thu Thursday 33°/17° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:25:27 AM Sunset: 05:27:53 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 19° 37° Fri Friday 37°/19° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:24:42 AM Sunset: 05:29:02 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business