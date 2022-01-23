Recent results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

Jan. 13:

First place: Carlos Barretto, Grand Junction

Second place: Judy Speorl, Grand Junction

Third place: Marci Purdy, Grand Junction

Fourth place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction

Jan. 20:

First place: Carolyn Volpe, Grand Junction

Second place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand Junction

Third place: Vogel

Fourth place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m, Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court.