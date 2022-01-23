Pegging Out: Jan. 23, 2022 Jan 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Recent results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:Jan. 13:First place: Carlos Barretto, Grand JunctionSecond place: Judy Speorl, Grand JunctionThird place: Marci Purdy, Grand JunctionFourth place: Dan Vogel, Grand JunctionJan. 20:First place: Carolyn Volpe, Grand JunctionSecond place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand JunctionThird place: VogelFourth place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m, Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Place Events Center Sport Dan Vogel Meeting Cribbage Club Grand Junction Peg Out Recommended for you More from this section Christina Aguilera 'couldn't be happier' for Britney Spears Lupita Nyong'o says it is 'too soon to tell' if Hollywood has changed since #MeToo Olly Alexander wants 'erotic superhero' role Day Precip Temp Sun 5% 20° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/20° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:27:25 AM Sunset: 05:24:42 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Mon 5% 24° 41° Mon Monday 41°/24° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:26:46 AM Sunset: 05:25:50 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 14% 16° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/16° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:26:04 AM Sunset: 05:27 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 17° 37° Wed Wednesday 37°/17° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:25:21 AM Sunset: 05:28:09 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Thu 2% 17° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/17° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:24:36 AM Sunset: 05:29:19 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 19° 41° Fri Friday 41°/19° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:23:50 AM Sunset: 05:30:29 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 21° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/21° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:23:01 AM Sunset: 05:31:39 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Brenda Bounds Keller Williams +1(970)256-9100 Website Find a local business