Pegging Out: Jan. 30, 2022 Jan 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Jan. 26 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Connie Lepper, FruitaSecond place: Bill Richardson, Grand JunctionThird place: Barbara Miles, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Result Grand Junction Recommended for you More from this section Calvin Harris 'loves getting his hands dirty' on Ibiza farm Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘The Gilded Age’ Series Premiere Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s makeup artist reveals skincare secrets Day Precip Temp Sun 4% 18° 40° Sun Sunday 40°/18° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:22:13 AM Sunset: 05:32:48 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Mon 4% 21° 42° Mon Monday 42°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:21:21 AM Sunset: 05:33:59 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 13° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/13° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:20:27 AM Sunset: 05:35:09 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Wed 15% 8° 29° Wed Wednesday 29°/8° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper single digits. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:19:32 AM Sunset: 05:36:20 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 8F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 11° 30° Thu Thursday 30°/11° Sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:18:36 AM Sunset: 05:37:31 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 14° 35° Fri Friday 35°/14° Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:17:37 AM Sunset: 05:38:41 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 16° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/16° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:38 AM Sunset: 05:39:52 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business