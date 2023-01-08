Pegging Out: Jan. 8, 2023 Jan 8, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Recent results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:Dec. 29, first place, Tony Hober, Grand Junction; second place, John Harris, Grand Junction; third place, Michele Nelson, Grand Junction.Jan. 5, first place, Hober, Grand Junction; second place, Carlos Barreto, Grand Junction; third place, Conny Lepper, Fruita.Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Cribbage Club Sport Place Meeting Grand Junction Info Result Recommended for you More from this section Dryden Mitchell accused of forcing fan to touch his crotch Gene Simmons: ‘Artists shouldn't give a f*** if they’re on Rolling Stone magazine’s 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time’ list’ Tristan Thompson's mom dies unexpectedly Day Precip Temp Sun 9% 25° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/25° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 07:33:09 AM Sunset: 05:08:34 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Some passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Mon 11% 35° 44° Mon Monday 44°/35° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:33:01 AM Sunset: 05:09:31 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tue 24% 36° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/36° Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:32:51 AM Sunset: 05:10:30 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Wed 53% 26° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/26° Snow showers early. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 53% Sunrise: 07:32:39 AM Sunset: 05:11:30 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 28° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/28° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:32:24 AM Sunset: 05:12:31 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 31° 45° Fri Friday 45°/31° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:32:08 AM Sunset: 05:13:33 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sat 9% 35° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/35° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 07:31:49 AM Sunset: 05:14:35 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business