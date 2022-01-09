Pegging Out: Jan. 9, 2022 Jan 9, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are results of recent Two Rivers Cribbage Club games:Dec. 30:First place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction Second place: Heinz Park, FruitaThird place: Ron Bauer, Grand JunctionJan. 6:First place: Barbara Miles, Grand Junction. Miles had a grand slam, winning all nine of her games, a rare occurrence. Second place: Susan Miller, Grand JunctionThird place: Bill Richardson, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Valley Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Barbara Miles Player Sport Golf Grand Slam Events Center Rivers Cribbage Club Nine Recommended for you More from this section White House Finalizes Plan to Send Americans Free COVID Rapid Tests Where to Watch the Best of Sidney Poitier on TV & Streaming Avril Lavigne has recorded many collaborations for new album Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Hello bariatric surgery, goodbye insulin Avoid injuries on the slope “Bariatric surgery was the key to my health” Helping local children Birth plans tailored to you