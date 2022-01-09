Here are results of recent Two Rivers Cribbage Club games:

Dec. 30:

First place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction

Second place: Heinz Park, Fruita

Third place: Ron Bauer, Grand Junction

Jan. 6:

First place: Barbara Miles, Grand Junction. Miles had a grand slam, winning all nine of her games, a rare occurrence.

Second place: Susan Miller, Grand Junction

Third place: Bill Richardson, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Valley Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.