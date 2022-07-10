Here are results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

June 23, first place: Bill Richardson, Grand Junction; second place, Tony Hober, Grand Junction; third place, Michele Nelson, Grand Junction.

July 7, first place, Virginia Simonetti, Grand Junction; second place, Nelson, Grand Junction; third place, Barbara Miles Grand Junction.

Meetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.