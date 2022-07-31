Pegging Out: July 31, 2022 Jul 31, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the July 28 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place, Ron Bauer, Grand JunctionSecond place: Bill Richardson, Grand JunctionTwo Grand Slams were also recorded: Victor Soden on July 21 and Bauer on July 28.Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Information: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grand Slam Ron Bauer Sport Player Cribbage Victor Soden Events Center Cribbage Club Recommended for you More from this section Jack White: Referring to myself in a song is too egotistical Beyoncé appears to hint at Jay Z’s cheating scandal and lift fight on new album Britney Spears is said to be delayed by a paper shortage Day Precip Temp Sun 15% 69° 92° Sun Sunday 92°/69° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:13:51 AM Sunset: 08:26:22 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 17% 69° 92° Mon Monday 92°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:14:44 AM Sunset: 08:25:21 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 70° 95° Tue Tuesday 95°/70° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:15:37 AM Sunset: 08:24:18 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 71° 96° Wed Wednesday 96°/71° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:16:30 AM Sunset: 08:23:14 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 20% 71° 95° Thu Thursday 95°/71° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:17:24 AM Sunset: 08:22:09 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 43% 70° 92° Fri Friday 92°/70° Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:18:18 AM Sunset: 08:21:03 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sat 24% 69° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/69° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:19:12 AM Sunset: 08:19:55 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business