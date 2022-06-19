Pegging Out: June 19, 2022 Jun 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are recent results for Two Rivers Cribbage Club:June 9, first place: Ron Bauer, Grand Junction; second place, Marci Purdy, Grand Junction.June 16, first place: Judy Speorl, Grand Junction; second place, Victor Soden, Palisade.Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Result Recommended for you More from this section Tom Hanks would love to be a handyman - but that stuff 'flummoxes' him Sandra Bullock 'burnt out' from acting Rachel Bilson confirms romance with Bill Hader Day Precip Temp Sun 74% 54° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/54° Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 74% Sunrise: 05:48:25 AM Sunset: 08:43:02 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSE @ 17 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 1% 52° 83° Mon Monday 83°/52° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:48:36 AM Sunset: 08:43:16 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: W @ 16 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low 52F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 59° 90° Tue Tuesday 90°/59° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:48 AM Sunset: 08:43:29 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 13% 64° 90° Wed Wednesday 90°/64° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 05:49:02 AM Sunset: 08:43:40 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 35% 62° 86° Thu Thursday 86°/62° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 05:49:17 AM Sunset: 08:43:49 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 20% 63° 89° Fri Friday 89°/63° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 05:49:35 AM Sunset: 08:43:56 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 16% 65° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/65° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:49:53 AM Sunset: 08:44:02 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business