Here are recent results for Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

June 9, first place: Ron Bauer, Grand Junction; second place, Marci Purdy, Grand Junction.

June 16, first place: Judy Speorl, Grand Junction; second place, Victor Soden, Palisade.

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.