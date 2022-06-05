Pegging Out: June 5, 2022 Jun 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are recent results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:May 26: First place, Tony Hober, Grand Junction; second place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction; third place, Teresa MarQuardt, Grand Junction.June 2: First Place, Hober; second place, Vogel.The Two Rivers Cribbage Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. For information, call 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Club Player Cribbage Events Center Sport Info Recommended for you More from this section U.S. Monkeypox Cases Now at 21, Two Strains Identified Your Height Could Be a Factor in Disease Risk Ewan McGregor blasts racists who targeted ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ co-star Moses Ingram Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 65° 89° Sat Saturday 89°/65° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:25 AM Sunset: 08:36:03 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: S @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Overcast. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 61° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/61° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:49:08 AM Sunset: 08:36:40 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 61F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 17% 56° 88° Mon Monday 88°/56° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 05:48:54 AM Sunset: 08:37:16 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: WNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 1% 60° 90° Tue Tuesday 90°/60° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:48:41 AM Sunset: 08:37:51 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: WNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 65° 95° Wed Wednesday 95°/65° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:29 AM Sunset: 08:38:25 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Generally fair. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 66° 97° Thu Thursday 97°/66° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:48:20 AM Sunset: 08:38:57 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 65° 98° Fri Friday 98°/65° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:13 AM Sunset: 08:39:27 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. NNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business