Here are recent results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

May 26: First place, Tony Hober, Grand Junction; second place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction; third place, Teresa MarQuardt, Grand Junction.

June 2: First Place, Hober; second place, Vogel.

The Two Rivers Cribbage Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. For information, call 970-261-1670.