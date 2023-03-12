Pegging Out: March 12, 2023 Mar 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print March 10 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Tony Hober, Grand JunctionSecond place: Bill Richardson, Grand JunctionThird place: Virginia Simonetti Grand JunctionFourth place: Judy Speorl, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Card Games Recommended for you More from this section ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ actor Chaim Topol dead aged 87 ‘after years battling Alzheimer’s’ Taylor Swift to have US city renamed in her honour Cher’s toyboy boyfriend Alexander boasts she’s a great stepmum to his son Day Precip Temp Sat 11% 34° 54° Sat Saturday 54°/34° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:32:11 AM Sunset: 06:17:18 PM Humidity: 96% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Sun 44% 34° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/34° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 07:30:38 AM Sunset: 07:18:19 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 19% 34° 55° Mon Monday 55°/34° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:29:05 AM Sunset: 07:19:20 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tue 10% 44° 58° Tue Tuesday 58°/44° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:27:32 AM Sunset: 07:20:21 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 86% 36° 50° Wed Wednesday 50°/36° Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 86% Sunrise: 07:25:58 AM Sunset: 07:21:22 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Thu 44% 29° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/29° Periods of rain and snow early. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 07:24:23 AM Sunset: 07:22:22 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 17% 32° 46° Fri Friday 46°/32° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:22:49 AM Sunset: 07:23:23 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business