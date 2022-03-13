Pegging Out: March 13, 2021 Mar 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print March 10 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Michele Nelson, Grand JunctionSecond place: Tony Hober, Grand JunctionThird place: Marci Purdy, Grand JunctionFourth place: Barbara Miles, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at The Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Information: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Player Cribbage The Grand Junction Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Result Barbara Miles Michele Nelson Recommended for you More from this section +32 Best and worst Will Smith movies Miranda Lambert kicks off Country to Country festival with hit-filled set Jennifer Hudson admits to being 'starstruck' by Whitney Houston Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 28° 51° Sat Saturday 51°/28° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:30:12 AM Sunset: 06:18:29 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 12% 30° 56° Sun Sunday 56°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 07:28:38 AM Sunset: 07:19:30 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 5% 31° 53° Mon Monday 53°/31° Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:27:04 AM Sunset: 07:20:31 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 39° 61° Tue Tuesday 61°/39° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:30 AM Sunset: 07:21:32 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 37% 35° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/35° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 07:23:56 AM Sunset: 07:22:32 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 6% 29° 51° Thu Thursday 51°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:22:21 AM Sunset: 07:23:32 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 31° 54° Fri Friday 54°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:20:46 AM Sunset: 07:24:32 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business