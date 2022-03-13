March 10 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Michele Nelson, Grand Junction

Second place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction

Third place: Marci Purdy, Grand Junction

Fourth place: Barbara Miles, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at The Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Information: 970-261-1670.