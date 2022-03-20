Pegging Out: March 20, 2022 Mar 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the March 17 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: John Craig, CliftonSecond place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at The Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Cribbage Club The Grand Junction Events Center Sport Meeting Info Result Recommended for you More from this section Adele scraps home renovation plans Robbie Williams struggling to cast biopic young lead Elizabeth Hurley's heartbroken she can't make Shane Warne's funeral Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 39° 64° Sat Saturday 64°/39° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:13 AM Sunset: 07:25:35 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ESE @ 15 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 11% 33° 61° Sun Sunday 61°/33° Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:17:38 AM Sunset: 07:26:34 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Mon 2% 29° 49° Mon Monday 49°/29° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:02 AM Sunset: 07:27:34 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: N @ 16 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 8% 29° 51° Tue Tuesday 51°/29° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:14:26 AM Sunset: 07:28:33 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NNE @ 16 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 3% 31° 56° Wed Wednesday 56°/31° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:12:50 AM Sunset: 07:29:33 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 38° 64° Thu Thursday 64°/38° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:11:14 AM Sunset: 07:30:32 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 41° 69° Fri Friday 69°/41° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:09:38 AM Sunset: 07:31:31 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business