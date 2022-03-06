Pegging Out: March 6, 2022 Mar 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the March 3 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Sue Thorndill, FruitaSecond place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand JunctionThird place: Dan Vogel, Grand JunctionFourth place: Carlos Baretto: Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Player Cribbage Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Result Grand Junction Recommended for you More from this section U.S. Surgeon General Investigates COVID-19 Misinformation Queen Elizabeth makes 'generation donation' towards Ukraine relief efforts Obesity Linked to COPD, Asthma in Pre-, Postmenopausal Women Day Precip Temp Sun 19% 27° 44° Sun Sunday 44°/27° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:39:24 AM Sunset: 06:12:19 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Mon 15% 20° 39° Mon Monday 39°/20° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:37:53 AM Sunset: 06:13:22 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 30° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/30° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:36:23 AM Sunset: 06:14:25 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mainly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 52% 25° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/25° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 06:34:51 AM Sunset: 06:15:27 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Thu 15% 13° 32° Thu Thursday 32°/13° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:19 AM Sunset: 06:16:29 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 12° 36° Fri Friday 36°/12° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:31:47 AM Sunset: 06:17:30 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear. Low 12F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 22° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/22° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:30:14 AM Sunset: 06:18:32 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business