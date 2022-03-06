Here are the March 3 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Sue Thorndill, Fruita

Second place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand Junction

Third place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction

Fourth place: Carlos Baretto: Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.