Here are the May 12 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Susan Miller, Grand Junction

Second place: Tony Hober, Grand Junction

Results of the club’s Grass Roots National Tournament on April 23:

First place: Hober

Second place: Miller

Third place: Judy Speorl, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.