Pegging Out: May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the May 18 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First Place: Tony Hober, Grand JunctionSecond Place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand JunctionThird Place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Card Games Recommended for you More from this section FDA Approves First Pill to Treat Moderate-to-Severe Crohn Disease American Women Need More Maternity Leave, Access to Pregnancy Care: Poll Rihanna has posed for a topless maternity shoot: ‘Here’s a little series I call rub on ya t******!’ Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 54° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/54° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:57:24 AM Sunset: 08:24:30 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 58° 81° Sun Sunday 81°/58° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:56:40 AM Sunset: 08:25:22 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 22% 56° 81° Mon Monday 81°/56° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 05:55:58 AM Sunset: 08:26:13 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 24% 57° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/57° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:55:18 AM Sunset: 08:27:03 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 16% 57° 84° Wed Wednesday 84°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:54:39 AM Sunset: 08:27:52 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 7% 59° 87° Thu Thursday 87°/59° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 05:54:02 AM Sunset: 08:28:41 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 1% 57° 88° Fri Friday 88°/57° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:53:27 AM Sunset: 08:29:29 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business