Pegging Out: May 7, 2023

Here are the May 4 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction
Second place: Bill Richardson, Grand Junction
Third place: Marci Purdy, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.