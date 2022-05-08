Here are the results of recent Two Rivers Cribbage Club games:

April 28: first place, Tony Hober, Grand Junction; second place, Dan Vogel, Grand Junction; third place, Sue Thorndill, Fruita.

May 5: first place, Susan Miller, Grand Junction; second place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand Junction; third place, Vogel.

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.