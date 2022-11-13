Pegging Out: Nov. 13, 2022 Nov 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Nov. 10 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Dan Vogel, Grand JunctionSecond place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand JunctionThird place: Bill Richardson, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Grand Junction Bill Richardson Info Result Recommended for you More from this section Lea Michele forced to pull out of Funny Girl after suffering a back injury Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his 'failures' as a father 11.3 Percent of School Students Report Tobacco Product Use Day Precip Temp Sun 1% 27° 47° Sun Sunday 47°/27° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:55:09 AM Sunset: 05:01:24 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 24° 43° Mon Monday 43°/24° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:56:15 AM Sunset: 05:00:38 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 19° 42° Tue Tuesday 42°/19° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:20 AM Sunset: 04:59:52 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 21° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/21° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:26 AM Sunset: 04:59:09 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 20° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/20° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:59:31 AM Sunset: 04:58:28 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Fri 1% 17° 39° Fri Friday 39°/17° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:00:35 AM Sunset: 04:57:48 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 19° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/19° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:40 AM Sunset: 04:57:10 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business