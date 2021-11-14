Here are the Nov. 11 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Ron Bauer, Grand Junction.

Second place: Judy Speorl, Grand Junction.

Third place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand Junction.

Meetings are at 6 p.m Thursdays at the Grand Valley Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.