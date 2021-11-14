Pegging Out: Nov. 14, 2021 Nov 14, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Nov. 11 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Ron Bauer, Grand Junction.Second place: Judy Speorl, Grand Junction. Third place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand Junction.Meetings are at 6 p.m Thursdays at the Grand Valley Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Ron Bauer Judy Speorl Recommended for you More from this section +16 15 unconventional Christmas albums from the past 50 years +11 Fluent in SIX languages?! These stars are linguistic geniuses Brooke Shields didn't take painkillers after horror fall: 'I didn't want to feel like a victim' Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience +2 Rethinking Diabetes +2 “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep