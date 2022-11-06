Pegging Out: Nov. 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are recent results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:Oct: 27, first place, Tony Hober, Grand Junction; second place, Teresa MarQuardt, Grand Junction.Nov. 3, first place, Ron Bauer, Grand Junction; second place, MarQuardt.Meetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Result Recommended for you More from this section Ed Sheeran ''signs off' until 2023 Gwen Stefani feared life was over Daniel Radcliffe says girlfriend wants them to appear on ‘Bargain Hunt’ Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 37° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/37° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:46:29 AM Sunset: 06:08:44 PM Humidity: 84% Wind: SE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sun 15% 43° 54° Sun Sunday 54°/43° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:47:35 AM Sunset: 05:07:44 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 1% 45° 65° Mon Monday 65°/45° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:48:41 AM Sunset: 05:06:45 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 14 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 3% 47° 65° Tue Tuesday 65°/47° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:49:47 AM Sunset: 05:05:48 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 16 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Wed 42% 32° 60° Wed Wednesday 60°/32° Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 06:50:53 AM Sunset: 05:04:52 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Rain...changing to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Thu 15% 24° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/24° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM Sunset: 05:03:58 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 24° 42° Fri Friday 42°/24° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:53:05 AM Sunset: 05:03:06 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business