Here are the Nov. 4 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Teresa MarQuardt, Grand Junction

Second place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction

Third place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.