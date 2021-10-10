Here are the Oct. 7 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction

Second place: Judy Spoerl, Grand Junction

Third place: Carolyn Volpe, Grand Junction

Fourth place: March Purdy, Grand Junction

Fifth place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 261-1670.