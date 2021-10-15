Pegging Out: Oct. 17, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Oct. 14 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First lace: Dave Sites, FruitaSecond place: Michele Nelson, Grand JunctionThird place: Bill Richardson, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Cribbage Club Meeting Info Result Recommended for you More from this section Roush Review: ‘Dopesick’ Will Make You Sick — With Anger Adele announces new album 30 Yungblud slams Newcastle venue for 'not complying' with gender-neutral facilities Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health