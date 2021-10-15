Here are the Oct. 14 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

  • First lace: Dave Sites, Fruita
  • Second place: Michele Nelson, Grand Junction
  • Third place: Bill Richardson, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.