Pegging Out: Oct. 2, 2022 Oct 2, 2022 Here are the Sept. 29 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Susan Miller, Grand JunctionSecond place: Ron Bauer, Grand JunctionThird place: Dan Vogel, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670.