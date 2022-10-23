Pegging Out: Oct. 23, 2022 Oct 23, 2022 6 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are recent results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:Oct. 13, first place, Heinz Park, Fruita; second place, Bill Richardson, Grand Junction; third place, Jo Kissinger, FruitaOct. 20, first place, Tony Hober, Grand Junction; second place, Carlos Barreto, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Result Recommended for you More from this section One in Four Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Has Osteoporosis Had a Stroke? Get These Professionals on Your Rehab Team Ozzy Osbourne bought Sharon a baby's bonnet Day Precip Temp Sat 95% 46° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/46° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 95% Sunrise: 07:31:23 AM Sunset: 06:25:21 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Sun 77% 31° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/31° Showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 77% Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM Sunset: 06:24:02 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 4% 30° 49° Mon Monday 49°/30° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM Sunset: 06:22:43 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 37° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/37° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:34:34 AM Sunset: 06:21:26 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 14% 34° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/34° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:35:37 AM Sunset: 06:20:10 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Thu 24% 27° 48° Thu Thursday 48°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:36:42 AM Sunset: 06:18:55 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 4% 29° 52° Fri Friday 52°/29° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:37:46 AM Sunset: 06:17:42 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business