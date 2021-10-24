Here are the Oct. 21 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Michele Nelson, Grand Junction

Second place: Dave Sites, Fruita

Third place: Susan Miller, Grand Junction

Fourth place, Bill Richardson, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 261-1670.