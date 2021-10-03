Pegging Out: Oct. 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Sept. 30 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Dan Vogel, Grand JunctionSecond place: Connie Leper, Grand Junction Third place: Carlos Barreto, Grand JunctionFourth place: Heinz Park, FruitaFifth place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Recommended for you More from this section Nurse explains why she refuses to get Covid-19 vaccine despite mandate ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Premiere: Big Changes, a New Mystery & a New Problem for Ronald (RECAP) Dave Grohl wants to play drums for ABBA Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking A new home for heart health