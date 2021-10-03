Here are the Sept. 30 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction

Second place: Connie Leper, Grand Junction

Third place: Carlos Barreto, Grand Junction

Fourth place: Heinz Park, Fruita

Fifth place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 261-1670.