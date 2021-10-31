Pegging Out: Oct. 31, 2021 Oct 31, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Oct. 28 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Susan Miller, Grand JunctionSecond place: Dan Vogel, Grand Junction Third place: Carolyn Volpe, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Player Cribbage Cribbage Club Sport Meeting Info Result Carolyn Volpe Dan Vogel Recommended for you More from this section +101 100 best American horror movies of all time Angelina Jolie lets her kids raid her closet Matthew Perry to release autobiography next year Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health