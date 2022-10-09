Pegging Out: Oct. 9,2022 Oct 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Oct. 6 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Virginia Simonetti, Grand JunctionSecond place: Ron Bauer, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Grand Junction Info Recommended for you More from this section Sharon Osbourne demands refund for $900k she donated to ‘Black Lives Matter’ Kanye West: ‘Raising my voice on Instagram is a colonic’ Health Highlights: Oct. 6, 2022 Day Precip Temp Sat 3% 49° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/49° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:17:11 AM Sunset: 06:45:36 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 47° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/47° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:18:10 AM Sunset: 06:44:04 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 48° 76° Mon Monday 76°/48° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:19:09 AM Sunset: 06:42:32 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 46° 77° Tue Tuesday 77°/46° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:20:09 AM Sunset: 06:41:02 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 46° 72° Wed Wednesday 72°/46° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM Sunset: 06:39:32 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 45° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/45° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:22:09 AM Sunset: 06:38:03 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 45° 74° Fri Friday 74°/45° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM Sunset: 06:36:35 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business