Pegging Out: Sept. 26, 2021

Here are the Sept. 23 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:

First place: Bill Richardson, Grand Junction
Second place: Conny Lepper, Fruita 
Third place: Michele Nelson, Grand Junction

Meetings are at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Masonic Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 261-1670.