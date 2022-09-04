Pegging Out: Sept. 4, 2022 Sep 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Sept. 1 results for the Two Rivers Cribbage Club:First place: Conny Lepper, FruitaSecond place: Ron Bauer, Grand JunctionThird place: Carlos Baretto, Grand JunctionMeetings are at 6 p.m., Thursdays, at the Grand Junction Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court. All cribbage players are welcome. Info: 970-261-1670. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cribbage Player Events Center Sport Cribbage Club Meeting Info Grand Junction Recommended for you More from this section Maternal Depression Does Not Predict Child Behavior Problems Anne Heche trapped in burning home for 45 minutes after car crash that left her in coma 'My dad is a big fan': John Boyega's dad wears t-shirts with his face on Day Precip Temp Sat 15% 64° 99° Sat Saturday 99°/64° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:44:42 AM Sunset: 07:41:36 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 65° 99° Sun Sunday 99°/65° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:45:37 AM Sunset: 07:40:03 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: W @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 65° 102° Mon Monday 102°/65° Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:46:31 AM Sunset: 07:38:30 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: ENE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 67° 103° Tue Tuesday 103°/67° More sun than clouds. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:25 AM Sunset: 07:36:55 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: ENE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 67° 102° Wed Wednesday 102°/67° Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:20 AM Sunset: 07:35:21 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 66° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/66° Abundant sunshine. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:14 AM Sunset: 07:33:46 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 65° 98° Fri Friday 98°/65° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:08 AM Sunset: 07:32:10 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business