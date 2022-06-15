Fellowship-trained Sports Medicine Surgeon, Dr. Mark Purnell, brings nearly 40 years of experience in treating complex sports trauma, ligament, and orthopedic injuries to Colorado Advanced Orthopedic, Sports Medicine, and Spine at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker.
Dr. Purnell cares for a wide spectrum of patients from recreational and international level elite athletes to patients with general orthopedic problems including worker’s compensation injuries. Most commonly, he repairs knee and ligament injuries and fractures.
Dr. Purnell also has many younger patients who seek his expertise in complicated sports-related injuries.
Julia E. is a patient of Dr. Purnell’s and a collegiate runner whose Iliotibial band friction syndrome presented her with lateral knee pain. Dr. Purnell successfully performed a surgical lengthening, or Z-plasty, and cleaned up excess kneecap cartilage.
“Initially, I was concerned Dr. Purnell would brush my knee and IT band pain off like a doctor I had previously seen. That was not the case,” Julia E. said. “Dr. Purnell sat down with me, looked me in the eye and I could tell he was truly listening. On the day of surgery, I was nervous. Dr. Purnell came in and met with me beforehand with a light demeanor and an air of calm. When I was taken back to the operating room, it was Dr. Purnell who placed the blanket on me and made sure I was comfortable. This may seem minor, but I have had a few surgeries where I didn’t even see the surgeon but for a second pre-op and before I went under,” she said.
Julia E. was pleased with her post-op recovery as well. “Dr. Purnell called me on his personal phone to see how I was doing after the surgery, which, as an out-patient, was the same day. I was floored by the extra attention to patient care. He always made sure I knew he was available if I needed anything. Thankfully I never had to make that call,” she said.
Dr. Purnell also attends to patients that may not always be treated by other surgeons. Much like fellow CAO Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kevin Borchard, Dr. Purnell will see patients with elevated Body Mass Index (BMI) who need orthopedic surgery.
BMI is a ratio of a person's weight in kilograms divided by their height in meters squared. It is an estimate of fatness or the amount of adipose tissue a person may have. A healthy BMI is defined as 20-24.9; overweight is 25 to 29.9; obese is 30 to 39.9, and morbid obesity is above 40. The BMI is fairly accurate; however, it can overestimate obesity in muscular individuals.
“My main goal is to return the patient to their desired level of function,” says Dr. Purnell.
In addition to Dr. Purnell, CAO has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The fellowship-trained orthopedic team includes Dr. Kevin Borchard, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in adult reconstruction of the hip and knee, and Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee;Dr. Gregg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities;J.Alex Sielatycki, MD a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with fellowship training in Comprehensive Spine Reconstruction, Dr. Justin Grant, DO, CAQSM, a board-certified family physician with a fellowship in Sports Medicine.
For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit their websitewww.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com or call (970) 878-9752.