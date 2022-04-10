Those eyes. That just-so-funny tilt of the head.
The way those cute little feet move so fast on an exercise wheel. The all-out passion for a ball or for swatting at things.
There’s the dance for food or the cocky strut. Oh, our pets are wonderful!
Monday is National Pet Day, and in its honor we had several local pet owners tell stories and brag about their pets.
Enjoy, and give your pet a snuggle or extra play time today.
To talk about her current cat, Butter, means talking about Lulu first, Stina Sieg said.
Sieg met Lulu at the Loma Cat House, a Grand Junction shelter that takes all different types of cats and even the irregular ones.
“It’s like the Ross Dress for Less for cats — this is kind of my size but it’s bright green,” intoned Sieg, who is a Western Slope reporter for Colorado Public Radio. “I love it because they help all kinds of cats.”
Sieg wanted to foster a cat, so she went to the Loma Cat House and saw a super sad cat called “Grandma.” She stopped to pet Grandma, and “you could tell that she really liked it,” Sieg said. “I went to leave, and this old, super creaky cat got up and came down the stairs and followed me … then I had to take her.”
“Fostering is just the most amazing scam, because your heart can’t take it,” she said.
From that day on, Lulu was hers. At first, Lulu was shy, sad and kept her head down. “The vet thought she was between 5 and 15” years old, in need of comfort and a sunspot, Sieg said.
“We spent two years together and, in those two years, she completely changed,” Sieg said. “She became this deeply loving, deeply trusting cat.”
“I know this theoretically, but (until meeting Lulu) I’ve never seen an example of how love and consistency can change someone so drastically,” she said.
One afternoon she came home from work to find that Lulu had died. And while Sieg doesn’t want to make light of truly terrible events in the world, for her “it was one of the most horrific moments of my life,” she said. “I was in a stupor for like weeks.”
Then, though a series of crazy events that involved trying to save a kitten stuck in a downtown drain, she found herself in the cat room at Chow Down Pet Supplies.
“I sit down and Butter, who is very charismatic, he has very young boy energy, he jumped into my lap and starting purring,” she said.
In her brokenhearted state, “it just grabbed me.” So she adopted him. Then she discovered how different he was than Lulu. She felt like someone who had just gotten out of a marriage and had committed too quickly on a rebound, Sieg said.
Butter had a nervous energy that literally had him climbing the walls at first, she said.
Eventually, the two settled into their life together, but Butter is still keen to explore everything anytime. “He wants to do dumb things,” like breaking into the dark, mysterious basement of the house, she said. He also is a gentleman and can charm anyone.
He’s 2 years old, which makes him in cat years, “a guy in his 20s,” she said.
“He’ll curl up on my lap and purr and everything, but he doesn’t need me in that way (as Lulu did). I’m enjoying that in a different way,” Sieg said.
Baby seems to have a thing for Tyler Bertroch, and he’s not certain if it’s good or bad.
Baby, a blue and gold macaw, will quietly edge his way along a rafter at Bookcliff Gardens to reach a spot perfect for dropping some “droppings” on Bertroch, the greenhouse manager.
And once, when Bertroch took a couple steps into the garden center, there came a loud wolf whistle followed by, “Hey baby! What ya doin’? Come here!”
“Tyler looked at me and said, ‘we’re going to get sued,’” said Mona Dyer, who has worked at Bookcliff Gardens for many years.
Baby is about 30 years old and the resident pet at Bookcliff Gardens. “He’s a love,” Dyer said.
He is the second macaw to live at the garden center, arriving some years ago to be the companion for Miko, a red macaw who then called Bookcliff home.
Miko would throw his wing over Baby and try to feed him.
“He immediately took to this younger bird like it was his baby,” Dyer said. “That is how Baby ended up being Baby.”
Miko died about eight years ago, and now Baby is on his own and has a litany of antics.
“I call him our flying bolt cutter,” she said.
Baby has a powerful beak and there is no way that anyone should feed him by hand.
“He can cut those Brazil nuts with his beak, so imagine what he could do to your finger!” she said.
Baby has about 12 different voices in which to say “hello,” from a deep one to a high melodic one. During cooler weather when Baby is allowed the run of the garden center, she has witnessed him scoot sideways on a rafter until he is right above an innocently oblivious customer.
“He’ll very quietly say ‘hello,’ ” she said.
The customer will turn, looking for a young woman or child to fit the voice, and find no one. If the customer doesn’t respond, Baby will say, “hello,” much louder. It’s so startling, “I have seen people levitate 4 inches straight up,” Dyer said.
There are times when “he just chatters for 15 minutes and he just doesn’t stop,” she said.
Some mornings when there isn’t a lot of customer traffic, Dyer will be working away and then hear someone talking in the houseplant room.
“Oh my goodness! I missed someone coming in! … No, It’s Baby in there,” she said.
Other times she’ll hear him give a one-sided telephone conversation.
“Yep. U-huh. OK. Alright...” He probably got it from the many times people walk through Bookcliff on their phones, she said.“He just picked it up. He’s a riot,” Dyer said.
This time of year, Baby can be found in his cage in Bookcliff’s houseplant room with his radio “so he can rock out back there,” Dyer said.
Visitors are welcome to drop by and say, “hello.”
“I tell people I’ve got to behave myself because I live with two saints,” Joe Pologar said with a chuckle and smile.
Pologar shares his home with two full Saint Bernard sisters: 10-year-old Hennessy, who weighs in at 168 pounds; and 8-year-old Remy, who weighs 166 pounds.
Remy is probably about my age in dog years, Pologar said after a quick calculation in his head. “I’m the alpha dog.”
Despite their size, Hennessy’s and Remy’s adoring looks at Pologar show they dote on him nearly as much as he dotes on them.
“They’re allowed just about anywhere in the house except for on the furniture and in the kitchen,” Pologar said.
The dogs love walks and have accompanied Pologar to the top of Grand Mesa for cross country ski outings.
“They like to romp in the snow,” he said.
The sisters find irrigation water irresistible and will make an absolute mess of themselves if they can.
The dogs also like a good game of tug of war in the back yard or to go down the slides at playgrounds. Remy in particular is “pretty enthralled” by slides and, admittedly, “I’ll encourage it,” Pologar said.
How Hennessy and Remy came into Pologar’s life was really the work of his wife, Vikki, who talked him into getting a dog a little more than 10 years ago.
“I like big dogs,” he said. So they discussed breeds, settled on a Saint Bernard and found Hennessy.
From puppyhood on, Hennessy has wanted to visit with anything and anyone that moves, Pologar said.
When Hennessy was less than a year old, but still bigger than many dogs, they were on a walk in Pologar’s neighborhood when they met a family with a little girl and a boy in a stroller.
“I thought, oh great,” recalled Pologar about the moment he realized that Hennessy wasn’t yet trained to keep all four paws on the ground.
But Hennessy surprised him. She liked being eye level with the kids and didn’t jump up. She sniffed around the boy’s stroller as he attempted to pet her, but more often hit her on the nose. She gave him licks.
And once, when the Pologars had a contractor working on their deck, Hennessy went from laying down to jumping up to give the contractor a surprise lick on the face, then laying back down in a flash. Fortunately, the contractor thought it was great.
When Vikki Pologar decided to go back to work, she thought Hennessy needed a companion and, as fortune would have it, Hennessy’s parents had another litter about that time. The Pologars had Hennessy select her sibling companion, and she chose Remy.
While Hennessy is insistently friendly with everyone, “Remy is a little more demure,” Pologar said. She waits to visit with folks until after her sister is done.
On walks, Remy likes to “go, go, go,” while Hennessy wants to sniff everything. It can result in the dogs going in opposite directions, and “it’s like being drawn and quartered,” Pologar said.
The dogs also keep him up and out, particularly since his wife died. “They’ve been my support for almost five years now,” Pologar said.
He reads them the newspaper each day, then asks for “comments? Questions? Reflections?” which might result in a bark or three.
“They’re pretty good puppies,” Pologar said.