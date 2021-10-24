For Brian Krinke, it was as if he had materialized in a hospital room.
He thought it might be Friday, but it was the following Tuesday. He had no memory of the days between.
What he did remember was the music.
The music he drilled into his memory with years of practice at the violin and piano.
The music he was composing. The music he had been practicing not long before the accident. The music that never left him.
JUST STEPS AWAY
Brian Krinke, 50, is the instructor of upper strings in the music department at Colorado Mesa University and the concertmaster for the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra.
On the evening of Nov. 20, 2020, he was on his way to the Moss Performing Arts Center for a recording session with Bill Aikens, the oboe instructor at CMU.
After parking in the faculty lot, Krinke was walking through the crosswalk on 12th Street, just south of Bunting Avenue, toward Moss. The crosswalk yield lights were flashing and while vehicles in three lanes stopped, one vehicle going south in the last lane before the sidewalk did not.
The Grand Junction Police Department report puts the time at of the accident at approximately 6:45 p.m. Krinke’s head struck the windshield of the vehicle and then he was thrown about 46 feet, the report said.
Aikens, who was already at Moss, thought it was odd that Krinke hadn’t arrived yet for their recording session. He was walking to his office, which is just steps away from the glass doors that face 12th Street, when he saw the flashing emergency lights and someone being loaded into an ambulance.
He called Krinke’s cell phone, heard it ringing and quickly realized it was Krinke in the ambulance.
Since Aikens was there, he was able to connect police with Krinke’s family and notify colleagues of the situation, Krinke said.
“I’m very grateful he was there,” he said.
‘IT FELT NORMAL TO PLAY’
When police called Krinke’s daughter Amelia Krinke, 17, her first question after learning that her father was stable at the hospital, was along the lines of “where’s his violin?”
Krinke’s violin is a 1908 Stefano Scarampella di Brescia. It has been the sound under his left ear since he was 12. It’s the voice his daughters grew up to, and it’s irreplicable, Krinke said.
Fortunately, his violin was safe at his home. The evening of the accident, Krinke had planned to play the piano.
If his violin had been damaged by the accident, there is no doubt it would have made the past year tougher by far, he said.
As it was, when he woke up at St. Mary’s Medical Center, he had no memory of the accident. As far as he was concerned, “I didn’t remember it. It didn’t happen. … I had a pretty good attitude.”
He had no broken bones, and other than the injuries to his head, most of his injuries were more minor, “which is a miracle,” he said.
About two weeks after the accident, he was walking again, and a digital piano was found for him to play. “I could remember the music. It felt normal to play,” he said. “I was pretty much going blithely along.”
It wasn’t until he got to Craig Hospital in Englewood in late December that he realized the toll the accident had taken on his body.
He needed physical and occupational therapy, there were vision issues that had to be addressed and, in line with his career, he received music therapy during the seven weeks he was at Craig.
He had a digital piano and his grandfather’s violin, and he began to practice. “I had time. I had space. They were appreciative of music,” he said.
Among the things his therapists “cooked up” was having him give a music lecture on Zoom to 20 or so staff members and others.
He also began writing music again. Before the accident he had started writing a set of six etudes for violin — an etude is a piece meant to emphasize a technique or difficulty — and he finished them while at Craig.
He also worked to increase his stamina overall for returning to work. That is something Krinke continues to watch carefully as he knows his body is still recovering from the accident.
‘HE CARRIES ON’
In mid-February, Krinke made it home to Grand Junction. “It felt very strange,” he said. “It felt strange to walk outside by myself.”
His daughters, Amelia and 15-year-old Meredith, came to visit him. Since he had missed the holidays at the end of 2020, “we did Christmas in February” with all the decorations and gifts, he said.
After that he returned to work in a measured manner. His team at Craig — Krinke has continued to check in with his therapists — insisted he go back to things one at a time to allow his stamina to increase both physically and mentally.
He started with conducting CMU’s student orchestra and giving violin and viola lessons in the spring.
Now he is back to full-time teaching and performing with the symphony.
“Brian is not a person who spends a lot of time saying woe is me,” said Charles Latshaw, the music director for the symphony. “He carries on with what he can do.”
Perhaps the most noticeable change for Krinke as far as the symphony is concerned is that he now uses an iPad instead of printed sheet music, Latshaw said.
The screen allows Krinke to expand or contract the music as needed and to mark it up, even in color, as much as he likes.
There also are the side benefits of turning pages using a foot pedal and marking bowings digitally for other musicians and simply sending it out instead of laboriously noting them on paper, Latshaw said.
It is remarkable how little Krinke’s injuries have affected “at least in his professional life, that I can see,” Latshaw said.
“Maybe because he had some forced time off, he’s playing better than ever,” Latshaw said. “He’s had a lot of time to invest himself in projects that he had less time to do before.”
‘I WAS LUCKY’
“I’m practicing more than I ever have before,” Krinke said last week in advance of Friday’s symphony Chamber Series concert.
It’s exciting on the one hand because the performances he has coming up, including a Nov. 7 recital, and frustrating on the other because it takes him longer to learn a pile of music than it used to, Krinke said.
When he started playing the piano at age 6 and then the violin at 8, learning music came easily, he said.
While at Craig, he got a better understanding of the learning process, re-evaluating how he learns music.
He also started listening to music. Before the accident, “I didn’t listen to music because I was all day” at work or rehearsals, he said.
Now he listens to music at home as part of his learning process, he said.
Considering the ways he now learns best has made him more cognizant of how his students learn and how to facilitate their learning.
Another change Krinke has made is to warn his students not to trust that vehicles will stop for them while in the crosswalks east of CMU on 12th Street.
He is more cautious himself, and when it comes to drivers, “I stare them down.”
He is hopeful that with future renovations at Moss, the crosswalk where he was hit can be made safer. “Other people have been hit there and have since my accident,” he said.
It’s one kind of lesson he doesn’t wish on anyone.
“I was lucky to have my music through all of it,” Krinke said.