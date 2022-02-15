A lot of friendly competition was going on at the Grand Junction Elks Lodge this past weekend in downtown Grand Junction as individuals competed in the Cornhole Regional Tournament.
“You don’t have to be very athletic,” said Jerry Lockwood, a Grand Junction resident. “Anyone can have some success with some practice. It’s very addicting. To be good, it takes a lot of dedication and practice. Repetition is the key.”
Lockwood added that he plays slowpitch softball and bowling, which he considers helpful and somewhat similar to the sport of cornhole.
He said hundreds have come to try out the game since Lisa Seeley brought cornhole competitions to the Grand Valley three and a half years ago.
“Me and a couple of other friends went to the big ACO (American Cornhole Organization) tournament (in St. George, Utah). As soon as I came back, I started the ACO tournaments (in Grand Junction),” Seeley said. “We had very few people when we started. Now, on busy nights, we have 60 players.”
Since then, she and Shawn Martinez have run the cornhole leagues.
The simple game of cornhole consists of individuals throwing 15- to 16- ounce bags at a distance of 35 feet toward a slanted playing board, which has an opening that competitors try to toss their bags into.
According to Seeley, the appeal of the sport, which dates back 20 to 30 years ago, is that any age can have fun at it.
In fact, children and individuals in their 70s often play the game at the Elks Lodge, 249 S. Fourth St. She said there’s a family feeling to cornhole, and she has become closer to the people she plays with. Seeley said she has made friends across the country who competed at the Elk Lodge and at annual tournaments across the U.S. Seeley especially enjoys when a vacationer comes to Grand Junction and joins in the fun.
Seeley said the Elk Lodge has open play at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, and it provides an opportunity for newcomers to try out the game. It costs $5 to play for the night.
Wednesdays are league nights. One Saturday each month (it varies), they have an ACO tournament, which has different categories, such as junior (under 18), senior (over 55), women and others.
Winners earn points to qualify for the 17th annual worldwide ACO Tournament in Branson, Missouri, scheduled for July 25-30.
Seeley appreciates that the group is able to rent the Elks Lodge to play the increasingly popular sport.
“I love playing here,” Seeley said. “The Elks have been so amazing to us, and we’ve helped them.”