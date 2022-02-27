Wendy Videlock didn’t intentionally ignore Oprah.
Videlock just forgot to check the emails landing in her spam folder for a while, and then a “desperate sounding message” erupted from her phone in January.
Oprah and her editors at Oprah Quarterly wanted to print Videlock’s poem “Change” with Oprah’s column in the magazine’s first issue of 2022. Their deadline was hours away, paperwork needed to be settled and they had been trying to reach Videlock for a month.
They probably weren’t used to being ignored, Videlock said with a chuckle and a smile.
That issue of Oprah Quarterly is out now and “people got very excited about it,” Videlock said of the response to seeing her poem printed next to Oprah’s famous smile. “We live in a celebrity culture.”
“To me, that was kind of ironic. To me, this journal was the big thing,” she said, sitting on a couch in her Palisade home and holding up a copy of “Poetry” magazine from the Poetry Foundation. “But any path that leads to the poem is good.”
Publication of poetry these days is mostly a one and done, she said. It’s not like the time of Robert Frost when good poetry was reprinted, syndicated.
However, “Change” has had more lives in print and online than some poems since it first appeared in “Poetry” in January of 2009 and then was included in “Nevertheless,” a book of Videlock’s poems released in 2011.
She wrote the poem in 2008 while Barack Obama was first running for president and the word “change” was all over his campaign. As with most of her poems, Videlock’s lyrics in “Change” are short, something that seems to work with the modern reader’s Twitter-280-characters-or-less attention span, she said.
Cerebral poetry isn’t her style. She prefers to be playful and to get to the point. “That’s what poetry offers, concision. Concision and precision of words,” Videlock said. “The process of writing is always about editing.”
“Wendy has a marvelous style,” said Sandy Dorr, who is both Videlock’s friend and a writing colleague who led the Western Colorado Writers’ Forum for many years. “I think of her as part elfin, part magic, in person and on the page.”
Poetry magazine is “where you are going to find the most interesting work and most discerning editors,” Dorr said about the publication that receives thousands of poetry submissions each month and only pays to publish the best. “Wendy’s been in that for years.”
“Wendy’s one of the best published poets in Colorado,” Dorr said. “She is worth discovering.”
While Videlock is pretty sure folks in the Grand Valley are more likely to know her through her vibrant alcohol ink paintings, it was words that came first for her.
“I am a hopeless dood-ler,” she said. From first grade on, she doodled.
Her love for letters and words also came early. As an elementary student, “I remember looking at the alphabet and being fascinated,” she said. Letters “looked structural to me.”
She now has journals in every room of her house for doodling or writing down catchy phrases and thoughts to keep. She even pastes in ideas if she finds them on a convenient piece of paper.
Years of journals are in her “archive of creativity” that holds inspiration for essays, social commentary pieces and poetry.
She thrives on the rhythm and beat of words. She has a fascination with writing the words that can come out of another person’s mouth, “that’s magic!” she said.
But she wrote in secret for years. “I didn’t come out as a poet until I moved to Colorado,” she said.
She and her husband, Todd Videlock, and their kids arrived in the Grand Valley in the late 1990s. Perhaps it was the change of place and landscape or the friends she made — Dorr recalled spending hours back then talking about writing and poetry with Videlock and fellow writer Danny Rosen, who is the owner of Lithic Press and Lithic Bookstore and Gallery in Fruita.
Whatever the case, Videlock began putting more of her words out into the world.
“Nevertheless” was her first book, and it was followed by several more books. She has two books set for release this year: “The Poetic Imaginarium: A Worthy Difficulty,” a book of essays and haibun from Lithic Press, and “Wise to the West,” a collection of poems from Able Muse Press.
Her writings have appeared in Poetry magazine since 2006, and her work also has been included in Hudson Review, Best American Poetry, Hopkins Review, THINK and many other publications. Her poem “The Woman with a Tumor” was printed in the New York Times in 2013.
“Telling people you are a poet is often a conversation stopper,” she said. So when asked, she usually says she’s a writer — “I’m a genre blending writer.”
Writing can be a solitary and intense undertaking, though, and as she wrote more, Videlock realized she needed a getaway.
“That’s what the painting is all about,” she said. “I never really could draw, but I found a medium that was so fluid.”
That medium was alcohol ink.
“Like language, I could push it around on a page until I got the suggestion of a something,” Videlock said.
“You can keep playing with it and it never looks bad,” she said. It’s like playing notes on a diatonic scale, “no matter what I do, it’s going to sound pretty.”
Videlock also works in watercolor and acrylic, and her visual artwork can be found in galleries across the Grand Valley.
“The arts have been very good to me here,” she said.
And while she understands the human need to touch art and color, the power words hold over Videlock runs deeper.
“The poet is someone who has a unique sensitivity to language,” she said. “Language is just fun. It tells us so much about what is going on in our heads.”
Her poems and essays come from a place of agitation.
“There’s just not answers to stuff,” she said.
Writing and painting and then writing more are the way she seeks answers, and she often es to say that “the arts are the medicine to all that ails us.”
“What if (Vladimir) Putin learned how to paint? What if (President Joe) Biden wrote poetry?” she asked.
Terrible things happen and we want to blame, we want justice and order “and all those things can be beyond us, but the arts help,” Videlock said.
More recently, Videlock has integrated her writing, visual arts and teaching — she is freelance teacher and workshop presenter — as Trickster Ridge Presents with events and conferences focused on the humanities.
Her next event, “Speaking Ravenese Under the Mesa on Trickster Ridge: An Outdoor Event,” is planned for the afternoon of April 9 with a focus on the creative life. Doodling will be encouraged, and all are welcome. “No experience needed,” she said.
Fortunately, those who attend can draw from Videlock’s experience and that of the artists she gathers around her.
Videlock is an “extraordinarily good teacher” and a generous person as well, said Dorr, who was a presenter at a Trickster Ridge event last fall.
She’s a “wonderful rhyme master” and can be mischievous with wordplay while still dealing with important subjects. “That’s not always easy to do, actually,” Dorr said.
And Videlock maintains that “everybody wants to be a part of poetry even if they don’t know it,” she said. “If you don’t like a movie, it doesn’t mean you don’t like movies.”
Poetry is at weddings, funerals, carved into buildings and presented at national and international events. Poetry is there when people seek meaning in a materialistic world, she said.
Perhaps those who say they don’t like poetry just need to turn the page and find a poem they do like, she said. Perhaps they need a change.
“I really think we are in a time of change and maybe we always are …” Videlock said.