In less than a week, Cinderella will get into her magic pumpkin carriage and be whisked away to a royal ball.
Or perhaps danced away to the ball is more apt, because “Cinderella” will be the debut ballet for Colorado West Performing Arts Co.
Performances will be Thursday, Friday and Sunday at Avalon Theatre and Oct. 27–28 at the Montrose Pavilion in Montrose.
To learn more about Colorado West in advance of “Cinderella,” I spoke with its executive director and founder, Theresa Kahl.
Wright: What is Colorado West Performing Arts Co. (CWPAC)?
Kahl: It is a newly founded professional ballet company. We are a nonprofit. Most ballet companies are nonprofits run by a team. CWPAC got its nonprofit status last December.
The reason why many dance companies are nonprofits is because many arts organizations often need to be subsidized. It’s a way for dance companies to get grants or more sponsorships. That’s why we took that jump.
Wright: What does it mean to be a professional ballet dancer?
Kahl: That is a really good question because there are definitions across the board about what it means to be a professional dancer. They have a degree or something similar as far as training and so on. Ultimately, when I think of the word professional, it is when you are able to support yourself in a particular career field. For our dancers, this is what they do for a living. This is their primary, professional job.
Wright: What prompted you to start a professional ballet company?
Kahl: There are several reasons. The fact that western Colorado has grown so much and we’re able to support a minor league baseball team, it just felt like why don’t we have a ballet company on the Western Slope? There are probably 10 professional companies in Denver that sustain themselves, and we don’t have one? That’s sad.
I want to see the performing arts grow in western Colorado and I just felt that if I didn’t start it, it wouldn’t happen.
I am passionate about working with youth and students (Kahl also is the artistic director for Absolute Dance and Performing Arts), but many of them don’t have access to what they are working and training for. Many local students have never even seen a professional ballet company performance. That’s sad to me.
If they’re watching YouTube or TV to see what a professional show is like, that’s not it. It’s live and congregated. There’s a lot of magic that comes with going to a theater and watching performing arts.
This is something I want local dance students to be able to have, along with having access to professional mentors to inspire their growth.
Wright: What are you excited about when it comes to CWPAC?
Kahl: The impact that it will bring. This is something that will take off, it’s just a matter of getting people to see it.
Last Saturday, (during the Downtown Arts Festival, where CWPAC had a dance floor for ballet performances) I honestly got emotional watching what was happening around our performances. We started with a class, and then as soon as we started the music, people slowed their walk and just stared in awe. It was exciting to see the crowd we drew and to watch everybody and their reactions, little kids imitating the movements. I got tears. That is what it’s about.
To be able to stop people and have them all be a part of something, it really felt embracive. Drawing a community of strangers to support the performance was really positive — Oh, so this is what you mean by professional. It was very magical to see.
Wright: What does CWPAC’s inaugural season look like?
Kahl: We have four full-length shows that we will be doing. “Cinderella” is coming up, and then we have the holiday tradition of “The Nutcracker,” and then we’ll be doing “Peter Pan” in March. “Classics, Romantics, and Modern Day Works” will be in April and it’s a professional recital, I guess you could say. That is the fun one in my opinion. You’re able to do more of a variety. It’s a lot more athletic.
Wright: How many professional dancers are currently with CWPAC?
Kahl: There are seven currently in Grand Junction and two more are coming: a female dancer will join CWPAC in January and a male dancer from Oregon will be joining CWPAC in time for “The Nutcracker.”
When we put out a call for auditions earlier this year, we got probably 500 emails with audition videos. Anyone who stood out was brought to Grand Junction for an in-person audition.
CWPAC’s dancers are from Colorado, Canada (Toronto), Texas, Rhode Island, Illinois and Oregon.
Wright: Those dancers will fill many of the major roles for the upcoming productions, but where will the rest of the casts come from?
Kahl: We’ve done open community auditions for our first two ballets (“Cinderella” and “The Nutcracker”). For “Peter Pan” we’ll work exclusively with the upper levels of the pre-professional dancers at Absolute Dance, which provides studio space for CWPAC.
Wright: How can the community support CWPAC?
Kahl: Right now, we are looking to get tickets sold for “Cinderella.” We’re accepting private donations, corporate sponsors. For the average ballet company, more than 50% of its revenue is from private donations and sponsorships. For now, our budget is based on 90% ticket revenue, so we’re just hopeful that we can fill the seats so we can grow to a full-sized ballet company (a smaller company usually has about 15–20 dancers) and to be able to do five shows in a season.
For additional information about CWPAC and its performances, go to coloradowestpac.org and facebook.com/COWESTPAC.