Nearly three years ago, then 63-year-old Jim Long woke up in the middle of the night and tried to walk to his kitchen to get a drink of water. He took one step before realizing the left side of his body was almost completely paralyzed. He fell and hit his head on the closet door, which woke up his wife. When she got to him, the left side of his face was drooping and his speech was slurred. She dialed 9-1-1 and an ambulance arrived minutes later and rushed him to St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Jim had suffered an ischemic stroke, which occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain. The doctors intravenously administered the clot-busting drug, Alteplase. However, the clot was too large, so the doctors performed a clot removal which required going through the artery in his groin through his aorta and into his brain to remove the clot.
“If it wasn’t for the quick responsiveness of the team at St. Mary’s, I wouldn’t be sitting here today,” said Jim. “I couldn’t have asked for a better care team. It was a godsend that they were there to help me throughout my entire recovery process.”
Jim participated in an intensive week-long acute rehabilitation program during his two-week hospital stay where he relearned how to walk. Now he leads an independent life and has no physical limitations. He’s an active member of St. Mary’s Stroke Support Group where he encourages others throughout their recovery.
“Rehab saved me and I have an excellent quality of life,” Jim said. “The therapists were outstanding. What I accomplished in one week of inpatient therapy would’ve taken me six months in outpatient therapy.”
St. Mary’s is an award-winning Comprehensive Stroke Center providing the highest quality care in stroke prevention, the most complex management of stroke, and comprehensive rehabilitation services. Having this Center in Grand Junction means many lives are being saved. It’s run by a multidisciplinary team of specialists and physicians who are trained to ensure that the appropriate level of care is provided to every stroke patient.
“In the U.S., someone has a stroke every 40 seconds, making it the fifth leading cause of death among adults,” said Dr. Seth Kareus, a neurologist at St. Mary’s. “Our goal is to provide state-of-the-art stroke care to western Colorado and eastern Utah. Our center is equipped with some of the latest diagnostic and therapeutic advances to quickly and accurately diagnose and treat stroke patients. Our patients benefit from a range of comprehensive medical, surgical and minimally invasive treatment options, as well as access to clinical trials and research.”
St. Mary’s recently received a Get With The Guidelines award from the American Heart Association (AHA) for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the best treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The AHA also recognized St. Mary’s nationally for the Gold Plus, Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll awards.
When a stroke strikes, 1.9 million neurons are lost per minute. The longer a stroke goes untreated, the greater the potential for brain damage and disability. When you experience a stroke, time is of the essence and St. Mary’s Comprehensive Stroke Center has the technology and capability to help save your life.