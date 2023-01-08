By RACHEL SAUER
So, I will just say that C-SPAN this week has manhandled me into some pretty intense reflection on knowing when to quit.
So, I will just say that C-SPAN this week has manhandled me into some pretty intense reflection on knowing when to quit.
Quitting generally gets a very bad rap. Someone accuses me of being a quitter and them’s fightin’ words.
No, our movies and Tik Toks and country music encourage us to keep a-goin’ despite the odds, despite a broken femur, despite the typhoon blowing ashore, despite the zombie hordes and mustachioed men in black Escalades and arterial bleeds and actual, literal mountains and…
Quitters quit, is the message. Champions soldier on.
And look, I’m not here to say the tough shouldn’t get going to wherever it is they’re going, I’m just saying that there are only so many times I can hit my head against brick walls before I start to forget algebra.
On a few notable occasions, quitting has brought me relief that bordered on religious ecstasy — we’re talking the kind with visions.
For instance, there was the time I signed up for a canoeing class in college. It sounded like an idyllic half PE credit! Why, I could just see myself floating serenely along, with bluebirds trilling merrily and fawns peeping shyly from the tall grass on shore.
The first class required my classmates and me to don BYU-issued swimsuits and show up at a diving pool on which were floating several canoes. Then we had to partner up, which I’ve always hated for its “Will you pway wif me?” vulnerability, step into a canoe and then tip it over on purpose.
While I agree that this was a wise and prudent lesson, have you ever tried getting back into a canoe when your feet don’t touch the bottom? And your arms, on the scale of “T-rex to Dwayne Johnson,” veer toward the Late Cretaceous?
With my partner holding the opposite site of the canoe for ballast, I heaved and wallowed and wrestled my way back into that stupid canoe. I barely made it in, flopping on the bottom like a cod, dripping and panting while my partner practically vaulted in like a Romanian gymnast for whom gravity is a mere whimsical suggestion.
Then the instructor told us to do it again.
I dropped the class the next day. Did I regret quitting? Not for one second. Sure, it might mean I end up floating to Barbados should I ever inauspiciously exit a canoe, but I discovered there is profound power in quitting something I just don’t like.
Maybe I should have stuck it out, given that I’m now a bit of a flailing liability on rare canoe excursions, but I ended up taking backpacking instead and it was super fun. That was the class in which I learned you can make sun tea with staghorn sumac fruit, and it tastes fairly terrible.
Obviously, I can’t always quit things I don’t like — see: the aforementioned algebra — but one of my best life lessons has been learning to recognize the sometimes-nebulous line separating “I can do hard things” character building from torture, and to stop before the torture.
I quit soccer because I’m terrible at it and hated it, I quit on a batch of bread the other day because it wasn’t rising and it looked awful, I quit books I disliked for no other reason than they took place in New York, and I wish I could say I quit a job I loathed by yelling that very thing — “I QUIT!!!” — and storming out of the office in a swirl of copy paper. Instead, I resigned with two weeks’ notice and a polite exit email thanking my idiot boss for the opportunity. Not as satisfying, but still: Quitting! Sometimes the best thing!
So, I’ll admit that my sympathies tend to lie more with movie villains who declare, “You just don’t know when to quit, Mr. Bond,” than they often do with Mr. Bond himself. I say, if you’ve been shot and run over and received multiple blows, any one of which would kill a normal human, quit! Go to the hospital! Get some stitches! Live to fight another day!
Even if we’re speaking metaphorically, I still consider this good advice. If you’re quitting because it’s the best thing for you, you can always count on a slow clap and some bread if it turned out from me.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and also has quit a book group, a volleyball team and the ancient and difficult art of batik.