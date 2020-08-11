Dreams, aspirations, goals, plans and journeys tend to change as the years click by.
It’s that journey that is re-plotted and recalculated the most. But it’s the journey that’s usually the most rewarding.
For Antonio Clark, a high school sports star in Denver, it was the NFL that fueled his dreams from a young age.
He had a plan. Start at Colorado Mesa University, then let his talent take over, develop his skills to eventually make it to the highest level of football.
Clark just smiles, yes, a tormented smile, when he talks about his life and how that NFL dream was derailed because of a number of factors.
It’s that same smile along with a soft-spoken manner that comes to life when he talks about his new passion, his new dream, his new journey.
Like so many Black men and women, and other races across the nation, the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, had a tremendous impact on Clark. He was appalled and angry, but he was also resolute. Because of that tragedy, Clark’s life changed, too.
That’s when he became an advocate for Black and all minority lives, an activist to try and create change.
It started with some conversations and soon a plan was hatched to form a group unlike anything that Grand Junction had ever seen before.
“We were talking about empowering the Black community like never before,” he said.
The result was the creation of RAW — Right and Wrong — an anti-racist coalition.
Even though he’s appreciative and respects what the Black Lives Matter movement has done, Clark said they wanted something different, they wanted a different brand.
“We had to brand ourselves because everything we were doing was being attributed to Black Lives Matter,” he said. “I love Black Lives Matter and the idea behind it, but it can be divisive. For every person that says ‘Black Lives Matter,’ you will have another person say ‘All Lives Matter.’ ”
Clark is thoughtful and precise with his words when talking about RAW and its mission. The mission is about the community, about education and about bringing racial awareness to the area.
“What we’re all about is uniting the community and doing it on the ground level and not relying on people in power to elicit change,” he said “We’re doing this as citizens.”
RAW has organized marches, rallies, and educational opportunities.
“At our first event, a teach-in, we got like 600 people,” Clark said. “Everything we’ve done is peaceful.”
FOCUS THE MESSAGE
That’s extremely important to Clark. This is his community and he understands that the message can get blurred, twisted and manipulated if there’s violence and confrontations.
“Just seeing how those riots have gone (across the nation) and through history, when you riot you’re going to be met with force and all that does is further the problem,” he said. “It just makes people mad, makes more people disenfranchised.”
He lets his words marinate for a minute, then sums up the power of peaceful demonstration.
“You can’t fight us, you have to listen to us.”
LESSONS FROM THE PAST
Clark is blunt and honest and it’s his honesty when talking about his past that is a stark contrast to what his mission is today.
That unabashed honesty gushes out and he takes full responsibility for past missteps and points the finger directly at the guy in the mirror.
“When I first came to (Colorado Mesa) in 2012, there was a lot of racial tension. I got in like 12-15 fights,” he said.
Virtually all of them were from racial tension.
Crazy and stupid decisions, resorting to violence, throwing punches instead of walking away.
A two-week stint in Mesa County Jail got his attention, but it was growing up in Denver and seeing violence, and gangs and seeing friends victimized and dying that really reminded him that he needed to change.
He returned to CMU a few years later, his NFL dream done, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
“I look at life as a journey, it’s not about the destination, it’s about how you get there,” he said. “I needed to go through those things, I needed to get kicked off the football team, I needed to leave school. I just needed to have everything broken down for me.”
Clark said he saw a change in the community from the racial tensions in 2012 to a more accepting attitude when he returned in 2017.
The torment in his smile and voice hits a high point when talking about his past.
“Coming out of high school, I was this star athlete in the city thinking I was the coolest kid ever. I thought I was untouchable.”
He gives an emphatic nod at the memories from that time.
“There was a two-year period where I hated myself and honestly, I’m just getting over that now,” he said.
But he’s now focused on his future and his new mission with RAW.
ANOTHER MOTIVATION
There’s another powerful motivation for Clark, too. His 16-year-old brother now lives with him, escaping the Denver gang life that could have been his future. Several of the youngster’s friends were shot and killed because of gang violence.
“What I tell him, is look at the changes you’ve made in two months since you’ve been here,” Clark said. “He’s gone from a little wannabe gangbanger to a kid who spoke at our teach-in on voting.”
Clark loves talking about RAW’s mission and its goals.
The members spoke to City Council, to School District 51, to law enforcement, to massive crowds at rallies, all to get their message out. Topics like finding minority candidates for elected offices, having a good relationship with law enforcement, seeing more minority- owned businesses and looking at lowering the suicide rates in the community.
Clark remembers having confrontations with police in Denver, and he appreciates the dialogue RAW has had with Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker.
“The police have been very respectful, and I think we have a good relationship with them,” Clark said.
WALTER WALKER DECISION
When the subject of Walter Walker, the Grand Junction icon who helped found the KKK here, then helped force it out, Clark again gives an honest and thoughtful response.
He’s pleased that CMU took the name off Walker Field, but when it comes to the downtown statue, he doesn’t think that’s for him to discuss.
“The town has its history, obviously I wasn’t alive back then,” he said. “Who am I to tell them what to do, I am focused on the future.”
BLACK HISTORY
Clark and RAW met with Gov. Jared Polis on his visit to Grand Junction in early July.
One of Clark’s priorities is to increase the presence and significance of Black History Month in schools. He talked to the governor about the possibility of making African American history mandatory in state education.
Clark wants to see more of this history in schools, but he wants it to be taught correctly.
“Why does our history start with slavery? There were people who were kings and queens in Africa long before slavery,” he said, his voice thick with passion. “I’d like to see them really push Black history during Black History Month.”
Combating racism in schools is another objective for RAW and that means all races as well as the LGBTQ community.
“We’re trying to change the schools for the better. This isn’t about me, we’re doing this for them, they are our future,” Clark said.
It’s this community that he now calls home where he focuses his energy.
“We’re trying to unite the community, make the community conscious of the problems,” he said. “This is a great community, but we do have problems. I fully believe that most people, if you make them aware, they will do the right thing.”
The rallies and marches have proven one thing to Clark: It’s not just a Black movement in the community.
“It’s very satisfying to see all the minorities come to join us, but it’s even more satisfying to see the white people come out and support us.”
Two things that have energized Clark in his mission today — one from his past and one from the present.
“Those trials and tribulations I’ve had, I would not be where I’m at today or would not have the mindset I have today without those trials and tribulations.”
And now: “Seeing the support made me realize that I have the capacity to be part of this, I really look at this as my civic duty,” he said. “If I can do something and I have the voice to get the conversations started and get people thinking, why wouldn’t I do it?”
There’s no doubt that Clark’s new journey is off to a promising start.