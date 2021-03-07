Oh yes, we do love Girl Scout cookies … and the annual cookie sale fundraising event is happening right now!
But the Girl Scouts are about so much more than cookies. I recently rediscovered “Scouting for Girls,” published by The Girl Scouts Inc. in 1926, and my interest was piqued to take a look at how scouting has evolved and adapted to getting young girls outside in our world today.
Girl Scouts were originally started in England as the Girl Guides. Juliette Gordon Low brought the idea to the United States and founded Girl Guides in America, with the first troop in Savannah, Georgia, in 1912.
The name change to Girl Scouts was made in 1915, at the same time as the establishment of the national headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The first national convention was held in 1915 as well, and Low’s Girl Scouts program was introduced and embraced by the public for a “growing army of girls and young women who are learning in the happiest way how to combine patriotism, outdoor activities of every kind, skill in every branch of domestic science, and high standards of community service.” The motto was “Be Prepared”; the slogan, “Do a Good Turn Daily.”
Today’s Girl Scouts are very active on the Western Slope with 30 troops in Mesa County, four in Delta County and three in Montrose County.
While the initial motto and slogan are still important to daily life and being helpful to others is very much a core belief and behavior, the Girl Scouts have since been updated to the more comprehensive mission of “Building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.”
To get some insight into scouting in our current times, I spoke with Ashley Douglas, regional volunteer support specialist for Girl Scouts of Colorado.
Girls are still organized into troops with an adult troop leader, and they work together and individually toward earning skill-building badges in many areas of interest, Douglas explained.
One of those badges includes outdoor learning experiences, which are close the heart of Friends of Youth and Nature, an organization of which I am part.
The badges are organized by type of activity and by age group. The age groups range from kindergartners, named the Daisies, to grade 12, named the Ambassadors. All the activities are age-appropriate, so I took a look at the junior group that consists of fourth- and fifth-graders.
Within the Outdoor Badge section, the activities are broad and include areas such as Animal Habitats, Gardener, Outdoor Art Explorer, Eco-Camper, Geocacher and so on.
You can learn more about all about the badges and the requirements at girlscouts.org. There are requirements for each badge, and troop leaders provide support for the learning and experience needed to meet each requirement.
For example, the Junior Eco-Camper badge requires a scout to learn how to protect the environment when going on a camping trip, learn the seven principles of Leave No Trace, plan meals with the environment in mind, build a minimal impact campsite and learn how to take a hike with a focus on conservation.
Once the badge is earned, a girl scout will have gained skills that can be applied during her entire life and passed to future generation. She can do this all while having a wonderful time and sharing in the experience of the great outdoors.
Many Girl Scout troops engage in activities that bring out the whole family, such as a recent outing on skis and snowshoes on Grand Mesa. Sixty families signed up.
Because of concerns due to COVID-19, the Girl Scouts worked with the Mesa County Health Department to make certain the activities would be safe and took various precautions, such as forming small groups, wearing masks and being outdoors at safe distances.
The coordination for an activity such as this one on Grand Mesa, falls to the Western Slope Outdoors Committee, a volunteer group of troop leaders and parents. The snowshoe/ski day was a big success for girls and their families due largely to the efforts of these volunteers.
While outdoor learning experiences are important, Douglas said the girls and young women of Girl Scouts take the idea of community service to the next level with action.
Take-Action community service can best be explained with this example: A troop might decide that a proliferation of trash scattered around a favorite park is a problem in their community. Community service could be to spend a Saturday afternoon picking up the trash.
Take-Action is to first identify the root cause of that problem, for instance, it might be that there are not enough trash cans in the park. The girls could then develop a sustainable solution to the root cause of that problem by going to the city council and asking how they could help get more trash cans in the park.
Since Take-Action was introduced 20 years ago, girl scouts of all ages have created Take-Action projects. It becomes second nature to them as they grow up and it creates wonderful adult public service thinkers and doers.
If you are looking for ways to inspire a young girl to get outdoors, explore nature, learn and have fun, the Girl Scouts may be a perfect fit. Scouting creates a family that lasts a lifetime and provides experiences to build on for that lifetime, as well.
And meanwhile, support your local troop by enjoying those cookies. It is cookie season.
Lynea Schultz-Ela is the vice chair and treasurer for Friends of Youth and Nature, a nonprofit that promotes opportunities for youth and families to get outside, experience outdoor activities and explore nature. Follow our outdoor news blog and receive monthly tips on connecting your children to nature. To learn more go to friendsofyouthandnature.org.