Easter is Cory Sondrol’s absolute favorite Sunday of the year.
It doesn’t bother him one little bit that he must preach the same sermon multiple times today about the same story that he preached about last Easter at Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24½ Road.
It’s the story of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, in which he defeated death after conquering sin. It’s a celebration of forgiveness, salvation and eternal life for all those who place their faith in him.
“It’s an absolute blast to share,” Sondrol said, his voice filled with enthusiasm.
Though today’s Easter celebrations around the Grand Valley likely will include hunts for Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies and jelly beans, Sondrol and other area clergy want to make sure people know the real focus of Easter.
A study by the research company Barna Group released in 2010 found that two-thirds of Americans know Easter is a Christian holiday or has religious connections, yet only “42% of Americans said the meaning of Easter was the resurrection of Jesus or that it signifies Christ’s death and return to life,” according to barna.com.
While that study is 12 years old, it’s still really interesting, Sondrol said. “A lot of people don’t know.”
What many people do know is that Easter is the time to go to church, even if they don’t go regularly, said Brian Wiggins, lead pastor at River of Life Alliance Church, 701 24½ Road.
“No matter where people are in their faith journey, Easter is a wonderful time to go to church and hear the important message that is there,” Wiggins said.
Christ’s resurrection will be the overall focus of Wiggins’ sermon and those of many other clergy today; however, the angle at which it is viewed will be slightly different from church to church.
Wiggins’ sermon “is going to be about why the resurrection is central to our faith,” he said. “The resurrection frees us from our past so that we can be launched to our future.”
That angle comes from I Corinthians 15 in the Bible’s New Testament, which points out that if the resurrection is false or merely a story, then Christians, of all people, are to be pitied or are the most miserable.
“But we’re not miserable, because there is a resurrection,” said Hans Weston, lead pastor at Jubilee Family Church, 483 30 Road.
There’s the empty tomb, and there are the accounts of people who saw Christ alive after having died on a cross and being buried, Weston said. “All of our hope rests on what we celebrate this weekend.”
Hope will be central to his sermon today, he said. “Basically, we can run to the hope of the cross and the resurrection or we can take the Judas approach.”
Judas was one of Christ’s disciples who is known for betraying Christ to his death. While those actions were used by Christ to save humanity from sin, Judas afterward despaired and saw himself as unworthy of forgiveness or redemption, Weston said.
People today also have the opportunity to choose between hope and despair, forgiveness and thinking our actions are beyond Christ’s capacity to forgive, he said.
But don’t discount Christ’s ability to save and change lives, said Jeff Johnson, pastor of Calvary Chapel, 492 Morning Glory Lane.
At his church’s sunrise service today, Johnson planned to talk about the “radical change” in the life of Mary Magdalene, a woman of suggested ill repute who became a follower of Christ before his crucifixion. She also was one of the first to see him after his resurrection, he said.
For his church’s main service today, Johnson will move on from Mary Magdalene to Luke 24 in the Bible’s New Testament.
That chapter tells of the two followers of Christ who were disheartened by his death and talking of it while walking down a road to a village named Emmaus. Another man joined them and began explaining why Christ had to die and rise again. Only later did the two men realize that it was Christ himself who was with them.
“They spent more time with Jesus that first resurrection Sunday than anybody else,” Johnson said.
The Scripture says the two men’s hearts were burning as the third man opened and explained the Scriptures to them; however, they didn’t recognize him, at least at first, Johnson said.
In a similar way, “we need to have our eyes opened up to the Lord, to the word of God,” Johnson said.
Matt Hayden, lead pastor at Harvest View Alliance Church, also will be considering how people — both Christians and nonbelievers — respond to Christ’s resurrection.
Do we draw near or seek for proof? Do we receive Christ’s grace to us? Do we feel the trembling and astonishment that was felt by the women who first went to Christ’s tomb on Easter morning and found it empty, Hayden asked.
“I just think that as we consider the resurrection of Christ in the right way, it should cause us to tremble. Wow! This is beyond human stuff that we’re dealing with,” Hayden said. “The defeat of death and hope we can have in (Jesus). Wow! This is beyond me!”
A resurrection from the dead is a human impossibility made reality in Christ, who is fully God and man, he said. “It should cause an eruption of celebration as we are astonished and a little trembling at the power and majesty of Jesus.”
So while Easter sermons are kind of variation on a theme, Christ’s resurrection is so unique and powerful that it doesn’t need to be refreshed each year, Sondrol said.
During this Easter season, “my heart is filled with the reality of the power of love in the midst of hardship and conflict,” he said.
Ten days ago, he arrived back in the U.S. after traveling to eastern Poland with Convoy of Hope to work in refugee relief centers helping Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.
Today, in his sermon, “we’ll be looking at the power of Easter and the power of the resurrected life in the midst of hard times,” he said.
Although hard times can take different forms in people’s lives, “The Bible says that the same power that raised Christ from the dead is the power, the spirit, that lives in me,” Sondrol said. “And that is so encouraging to remember as a parent and a husband and community member. It gives me a lot of hope.”