Fifteen years ago diabetes was thought to be a chronic, progressive disease that would require more medications over time. This was the message that I gave to health care providers when I was a Diabetes Care Specialist with Eli Lilly teaching them about how and when to use different medications to treat the disease. During this time, I learned that many healthcare providers became frustrated treating diabetes, due in part to the fact that diabetes was accepted as a disease that would only get worse over time no matter what they did. This was the opposite of what most healthcare providers enjoy about their work, which is improving lives and curing disease. Eight years later I became a Nurse Practitioner.

One of my first patients with diabetes who happened to be obese came to me asking for help with weight loss. I knew how to treat diabetes, but I did not know much about treating obesity. Surprisingly this is a disease that is not included in the education of many healthcare providers.