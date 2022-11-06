Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 a.m. today.
In honor of the change, here are some bits of interest related to time because there’s no time like the present.
And just in case you were wondering, it’s spring forward, fall back. If you haven’t yet reset your clocks then you’re an hour early.
TIME CHANGE
Earlier this year, it seemed likely that turning the clock an hour forward or backward each year could go away in Colorado.
The Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent in November of 2023, passed the U.S. Senate in March.
Over the summer, the Colorado Legislature approved and Gov. Jared Polis signed a measure that would permanently place the state in Daylight Saving Time if the federal act became law.
But then the act stalled in the U.S. House.
Since Daylight Saving Time ended just before Tuesday’s election, it’s unlikely that time changes or the act will get much attention from lawmakers.
For information about the Sunshine Protection Act and its progress through congress, go to congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/623.
TIME IS MONEY
Anytime is a good time for watching your household’s bottom line, but with inflation impacting seemingly everything, your finances may have your attention more than ever right now.
And if time is money, then saving money means saving time.
Here are six way to save money during high inflation, offered by Bankrate.
n “Budget for savings first” — Build a savings cushion. Ideal, saving 20% of your income is the goal, and should be done first, before a paycheck “somehow” disappears.
n “Set spending priorities, focus on paying down debt” — Categorize expenses and wants. Look for ways to spend less. Prioritize paying down credit card debt or any expenses connected with a potentially high interest rates.
n “Cut back on energy bills” — Look for ways to save on utilities, such as turning the thermostat down seven degrees and finding out what times of day your electricity provider offers reduced rates. The U.S. Department of Energy offers more ideas at bit.ly/3fAAFgY.
n “Shop for cheaper alternatives” — Groceries prices are up, but items can still be found on sale, so pay attention to store sales flyers. Use coupons. Shop store brands. Substitute expensive ingredients for less expensive alternatives.
n “Consider a side gig” — Help wanted or hiring signs are still a common sight and may be worth checking into. Walk dogs. Fill out paid surveys at Survey Junkie. Resell clothing online.
n “Negotiate for a raise” — Inflation is high but the labor market is worker friendly, making this a good time to ask.
Other suggestions found online for how to save are: Evaluate subscriptions and streaming services and cut what you don’t use or need; look for ways to save on home or car insurance; carpool; consider refinancing loans.
TIME FLIES
Fastest flight over the Atlantic Ocean: 1 hour, 54 minutes and 56.4 seconds by a Lockheed SR-71A Blackbird in 1974. Its average speed from New York to London was 1,806.96 mph.
Fastest Pacific Ocean crossing: 6 days, 1 hour and 27 minutes by the container ship Sea-Land Commerce in 1973. Its average speed from Yokohama, Japan, to Long Beach, California, was 33.27 knots.
Fastest bird in level flight: A grey-headed albatross was recorded in 2004 as it sustained a speed of 78.9 mph for more than eight hours during an Antarctic storm.
Fastest human: Usain Bolt of Jamaica ran the 100-meter sprint in 9.58 seconds at the 2009 Olympics.
Fastest racehorse: Winning Brew ran at 43.97 mph at the Penn National Race Course in Grantville, Pennsylvania, in 2008.
Fastest sofa: A sofa was driven at 101.36 mph at Camden Airport in New South Wales, Australia, in 2011.
Fastest motorized toilet: HAWC (Highly Advanced Water Closet) Mk1 was driven at 70.545 mph for 328 feet at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire, U.K., in 2018. It was flushed at the end of the drive to prove it was fully functional.
Source: guinnessworldrecords.com
SAVING TIME
While it might seem like you’re gaining an hour today, the amount of time you have really is the same.
So if you find yourself constantly telling people how busy you are, then go through this Lifehacker checklist of time savers. Implement what you haven’t already.
n “Pay your bills automatically” — This especially helpful with recurring payments that are always the same amount.
n “Improve your long commute” — Or even a short commute. Find a better route.
n “Learn to read faster” — How? Go here for suggestions: bit.ly/3FEO3LL.
n “Speed through laundry” — Treat stains when they happen. Use multiple hampers for automatic sorting. More ideas: bit.ly/3sXZGps.
n “Cook better food in less time” — Prepare in advance. Find easy meals.
n “Get your shopping done, stress free” — Plan meals ahead so you can get what you need in one trip. Use in-store shopping services.
n “Sleep better without sleeping longer” — Evaluate how much sleep you need, then make a plan to get it. Online helpful resources are abundant on this topic, so google it.
n “Keep the house in an always-clean state” — Clean at least 15 minutes a day, every day. Eventually, your house will be clean (but maybe not spotless) and continue in that state.
n “Fit in a workout, no matter your schedule” — Concentrate your time, get a workout guide and don’t waste time.
n “Escape the cult of busy” — Stop saying “I don’t have time.” Prioritize and get things done.
TURN BACK TIME
Time travel is possible, at least in movies and books. Here are the top 10 greatest time travel movies ever, according to syfy.com.
n “Back to the Future”
n “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”
n “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home”
n “The Terminator”
n “Edge of Tomorrow”
n “Arrival”
n “12 Monkeys”
n “Looper”
n “Groundhog Day”
n “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”
To see the entire ranked list of 31 films, go to bit.ly/3Ur0zSX.
KILLING TIME
So you don’t want to save time, you want to waste it! At work!
Here is a sampling of things you could do, according to CareerAddict:
n Read up on work-related topics.
n Organize your inbox.
n Plan ahead.
n Offer your help to coworkers.
n De-clutter your workspace.
n Listen to a podcast.
n Doodle.
n Develop your skills (online course, local seminar).
n Look for a new job. (Maybe it’s time.)