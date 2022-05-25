Surgeons at Rocky Mountain Orthopedics have a new assistant in the operating room: a robotic arm, the leading technology available for joint replacement surgeries today. The team has performed more than 200 surgeries using the robot since October 2021, bringing a level of precision to the procedures that was difficult to achieve before.
“What’s magical about robotic technology is that you can do the operation virtually before you do it actually,” says orthopedic surgeon Mark Luker, MD. “We obtain a detailed three-dimensional mapping of the joint, and then we can use that three-dimensional map to predict where the best positioning is for the joint components.”
Before they had the robot, the team planned most knee and hip replacement surgeries using two-dimensional X-ray images, which didn’t allow for very detailed planning prior to the first incision.
“The traditional way to do a knee replacement was with jigs that were pinned to the bone and sometimes went up into the canal of the bone,” says orthopedic surgeon Steve Gammon, MD. “We would make our cuts where we felt they should be, put the components in, and then trial them to see if they felt right. If they didn’t feel right, we’d take the components out and then cut a little bit more.”
Today, the surgeon can zero in on the surgical site using a guidance program. With a camera and a mapping system, the robot locks in on the targeted area and helps guide the surgeon’s hand into the proper position, allowing for precise positioning of the new joint – whether it be a hip or a knee. The greater level of precision and assurance means the proper amount of bone is cut away and nothing more.
“With the robotic arm we can usually make a single cut,” explains Luker, “rather than testing and re-cutting until it feels right.”
“It allows us to execute the plan within a half a millimeter to a half a degree, which means we preserve as much bone as possible” adds orthopedic surgeon Jordan McCoy, DO.
The robot also helps improve accuracy and reproducibility of the position of the joint, helping lower dislocation rates. For hip-replacements, it improves accuracy of leg length determination, which means patients recover mobility and range of motion more quickly.
That, Dr. Luker says, gives him confidence in the operating room. And he believes that confidence extends to his patients, too.
“I think our patients are pleased to know that we’re using the most up-to-date technology,” he says. “Ultimately, it means their joint replacement should be very functional for a lot of years.”