With their distinctive red and green attire, rosy cheeks and twinkling eyes, this couple needs no introduction. It’s Santa and Mrs. Claus.
For the past 15 years, a local couple has assumed the role of dressing up as Santa and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer in downtown Grand Junction. This year is no different.
Since Thanksgiving, Mr. and Mrs. Claus have spent a number of afternoons and evenings downtown smiling, waving and greeting children. And they will continue to do so up until Christmas day.
Outfitted in red, green and white Santa suits, the couple wander up and down Main Street, greeting passersby with that welcoming holiday smile and spirit.
During this holiday season, with thoughts and impacts of COVID-19 still looming over the community, that holiday cheer is especially appreciated.
“I’ve been trying to come and bring Christmas cheer to all people downtown in this year of gloom,” said Santa Claus.
Children especially delight in meeting Santa.
“Just to see the smile on their faces is so heartwarming,” Santa Claus said. “The smile that they give is just something that melts your heart, and that brings joy to me, too.”
The holiday mission of Santa is simple. He represents the spirit of giving.
“Many religions have something to do with giving in this time of the year because this is the dark time of the year,” he said, citing the cold weather and shortening days. “That’s why everybody is stringing lights up … and people are giving gifts to others.”
Both of the Clauses feel that their presence downtown is even more important this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grand Junction Downtown Development Association (DDA) has actually hired the couple for more hours this year.
“I understand that this has been a really gloomy year,” said Mr. Claus.
“What we’re doing here has been normal. This is Christmas. Kids need it,” echoed Mrs. Claus.
Still, COVID-19 has greatly affected the North Pole couple’s roles. Whereas they normally attend large holiday parties at businesses and elsewhere, large public gatherings have been canceled during the pandemic.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are still giving kids the option to come take a picture with them.
“Some people are really afraid of this (pandemic), and there are others that aren’t,” said Santa.
“We’ve had more people thank us for being down here (during COVID) because people don’t know if we’ll still be here. Well, we’re here!” said Mrs. Claus.
So how did this Santa Claus get this annual holiday gig?
What got Mr. Claus started several years ago was a recommendation from a friend to attend a Santa Claus hiring convention in Las Vegas. At the time, he had only a short-cropped brown beard and was not hired, but Mrs. Claus wasn’t about to give up, and as a local artist and theatrical seamstress she sewed a pair of Santa suits for the two of them.
Later in the year, Mr. Claus played Father Christmas at a Renaissance Fair. He has been the downtown Santa Claus, with a “natural beard, jolly laugh, and love of the spirit of Christmas,” ever since.
On Main Street, children come up to tell Santa their Christmas wishes, ask about Santa’s reindeer, and take a picture with the couple. These days, a lot of kids are asking for electronics, but — to the pleasant surprise of most parents — Mr. Claus tends to re-direct these asks.
Electronics are expensive and tend to keep kids indoors, Mr. Claus lamented, “so every year, the reindeer get into the workshop, and they destroy a lot of the electronics,” Mrs. Claus finished with a laugh.
“I’ve had some kids that are 5 and 6 years old asking for a computer, and then when I go through my spiel, they come back with a stuffed animal (request),” said Mr. Claus.
Once this Christmas season is over, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will return to their regular lives as Michael Crumly and Lylamae Chedsey, while always keeping an eye on the calendar, eagerly counting the days until Christmastime 2021 arrives.
The couple wish everyone in town a happy holiday season.
Maya Hilty is a reporter intern with The Daily Sentinel. She’s a Palisade High School graduate attending Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.