Dr. Kevin Borchard

Dr. Kevin Borchard of Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine embraces the challenge of replacing a worn out or malfunctioning knee replacement.

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine’s (CAO) Dr. Kevin Borchard performs revision total knee arthroplastysurgery when a prior knee replacement has failed.

Many surgeons shy away from performing revisions because of the added complexity of removing old implants and figuring out how to place new implants when there has been a loss of bone or injury to ligaments and/or tendons.