A large herd of desert bighorn sheep was hanging about the west end of Colorado National Monument on warm afternoons earlier this spring.
The herd included several ewes with lambs, which likely were born between the end of January and mid-March, said Arlene Jackson, chief of interpretation at the monument.
The lambs are certainly fun to watch and the herd moves through the monument extensively, Jackson said. About 45–50 desert bighorn sheep from the larger area herd are inside the monument at any given time.
If you’re interested in spotting part of the herd, one of the places where they are most often seen is Fruita Canyon, which is the first canyon that you come up from the west entrance to the monument, Jackson said.
As Rim Rock Drive loops through, you can see both up and down the canyon, she said.
Another good place for seeing desert bighorn sheep is the Monument Canyon/Wedding Canyon area, “but you have to hike in for them,” Jackson said.
For information about the herd and the monument, National Park Service staff can be found right outside the doors to the Visitor Center. The center’s gift shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The exhibit and theater areas are closed.
The Visitor Center’s restrooms are open, but visitors should be sure to bring water and sunscreen, as the high desert is heating up.